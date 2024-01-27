Good morning Gang Green Nation! As more teams fill their head coaching vacancies without Bill Belichick getting an offer, it’s looking more and more like Belichick will not be coaching in the NFL in 2024. This has led to some speculation as to whether Belichick might finally become HC of the NYJ in 2025, after leaving the Jets at the altar so many years ago. To which I respond: in a pig’s eye. Which begs the question - what the heck does that mean? Is a location inside a pig’s eye somehow the most unlikely location imaginable? Is a pig just the most skeptical organism on the planet, gazing upon the world and all its endless possibilities with unrivaled scorn? Are pigs actually blind creatures, so anything their eyes gaze upon doesn’t exist to the pig? The world may never know. But the world should know this - Bill Belichick has nothing but scorn for Woody Johnson. Unless Johnson sells the Jets, the possibility of Belichick coaching the Jets is about as unlikely a thing as I can imagine.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in January:

Bridget Hyland - Jets veteran wants to re-sign: ‘Not looking at options’ but them

Manuel Gomez - Bill Belichick rumors: Reality is nobody wants him right now, ex-NFL star says

Andy Vasquez - NFL did Jets star wrong with snub for postseason honor

Henry McKenna - After missing out on Falcons' job, might Bill Belichick be out of NFL in 2024?

NYJ Editorial Staff - What Is the Most Interesting Jets Storyline Heading into the Offseason?

Brian Costello - Alijah Vera-Tucker thrilled Jets will skip Denver next season

Ryan Dunleavy - Giants' Michael Ghobrial hire won't change Thomas Morstead's Jets wish

Ryan Dunleavy - Giants hire Michael Ghobrial as new special teams coordinator

Rich Cimini - New York Jets must protect Aaron Rodgers, invest in offensive line in offseason

Ralph Ventre - Sauce Gardner the General Manager? Jets' CB1 Names Two Receivers as Potential FA Targets

Ralph Ventre - Jets' RB Breece Hall Responds After Being Snubbed for NFL Comeback Award

Ralph Ventre - Veteran Draft Expert Mocks Much-Needed Offensive Tackle to Jets at No. 10 Overall

Ralph Ventre - Jets Retain Important Piece, Re-Signing Original Member of Robert Saleh's Staff

Ralph Ventre - Former 10-Year NFL Veteran Frontrunner to Fill Jets' Coaching Staff Void?

Ralph Ventre - Jets' Glaring Offseason Needs on Offense

Glenn Naughton - Jets add Another Former Titans Assistant to Coaching Staff

Glenn Naughton - Deuces! Staley Turns Down Jets to Join Browns as RB Coach

Justin Fried - 3 NY Jets players who were vastly underutilized in 2023

Mike Luciano - Jets' past interest in Calvin Ridley may make them frontrunner in free agency chase

Justin Fried - Bill Belichick could become NY Jets HC in 2025 in stunning twist of football irony

Billy Riccette - Jets hire Tony Dews as running backs coach

Billy Riccette - Jets, DL coach Aaron Whitecotton agree to new contract

Billy Riccette - Jets select Olu Fashanu in Mel Kiper’s first mock of season

Billy Riccette - Joe Tippmann named to Pro Football Writers All-Rookie team

Joseph Yun - 2023 NFL All-Rookie Honors: First Team Offense

Matthew Legros - Jets superstar advocating for team to sign 2 elite free agent wide receivers

Matthew Legros - Jets reportedly exploring veteran backup quarterback market

Matthew Legros - Jets have their sights set on landing another 1k-yard receiver in free agency

Jimmy Wright - Jets' Breece Hall offers humbled take after being snubbed from NFL awards list

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.