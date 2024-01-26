One looks for silver linings in a lost season like the one the New York Jets just had. For the Jets offense there weren’t too many, but one of them was certainly 2023 2nd round pick interior offensive lineman Joe Tippmann. While Tippmann’s PFF grades left a bit to be desired with an overall grade of 61.0 (and a passing grade of 52.7), he seemed to pass the eye test, and he has become a bit of a fan favorite amongst Jets fans.

In support of Tippmann’s passing of the eye test, he has started to gain some national recognition. Recently, he was awarded the starting center position on the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team. Of note, the past two awardees were center Tyler Linderbaum of the Baltimore Ravens and Creed Humphrey of the Kansas City Chiefs. For Jets fans, Tippmann reaching the quality tier of those past winners would be a very welcome outcome that would go a long way towards addressing the Jets general offensive line issue. Further validating the PFWA recognition, Tippmann was also named as one of the five offensive lineman on The Athletic’s 2023 All-Rookie Team.