Podcast: The state of the Jets offensive line

There is little question that the New York Jets need to make fixing their offensive line a top priority. The unit was one of the primary factors that sunk the Jets in 2023.

Getting the line into shape will be easier said than done. As things currently stand, there is no player under contract who is a lock to be an above average lineman in 2024. Sure, some like Joe Tippmann and Alijah Vera-Tucker have promise, but the line has nothing but question marks.

On today’s podcast we tackle the challenges the Jets face. They have some key decisions to make about the position a couple of their young guys will play. We also look at some of the free agent options and talk about why the biggest names aren’t necessarily the best names. The Jets certainly need to hit this offseason because there isn’t currently a lot internally to feel good about beyond Tippmann and Vera-Tucker.

Thanks for listening/watching.