Two Jets assistant coaches leave for bigger jobs elsewhere

In relatively minor coaching staff news, the Jets had a pair of low level assistants land jobs with other teams.

Defensive assistant Ricky Manning Jr. has been hired as Raiders defensive backs coach.

EXCLUSIVE: Fresno's Ricky Manning Jr. (Edison HS) is the new Defensive Backs Coach for the #Raiders . Deal completed today. "They wouldn't let me leave the building." Las Vegas adds to its already strong defensive coaching staff. Manning was with the Jets the past two seasons. pic.twitter.com/MTF2CsXU7e — George Takata (@georgetakata) January 25, 2024

Meanwhile assistant special teams coach Michael Ghobrial is going across the hall at MetLife Stadium to join the Giants as their new special teams coordinator.

We have hired Michael Ghobrial as our new special teams coordinator



Details: https://t.co/usm0ArabHO pic.twitter.com/k5aVivsitr — New York Giants (@Giants) January 25, 2024

Michael Ghobrial was well-respected in the #Jets building. Learned from Brant Boyer, one of the best in the biz. Good hire by the Giants. https://t.co/dqYyYvUkjW — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 25, 2024

Both men are clearly stepping into bigger roles and advancing their respective careers by moving on from the Jets. It isn’t clear how big of an impact either Manning or Ghobrial had on the team. They were fairly low level coaches.

But it is a good thing when other teams want to poach your talent whether it’s on the field, in the front office, or on the coaching staff.

On the coaching side, the Jets’ seem to have a group that is rightly respected on defense and special teams. Let’s just not talk about the offense.