Two Jets assistant coaches leave for bigger jobs elsewhere

The Jets have quality defensive and special teams coaches at least

NFL: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

In relatively minor coaching staff news, the Jets had a pair of low level assistants land jobs with other teams.

Defensive assistant Ricky Manning Jr. has been hired as Raiders defensive backs coach.

Meanwhile assistant special teams coach Michael Ghobrial is going across the hall at MetLife Stadium to join the Giants as their new special teams coordinator.

Both men are clearly stepping into bigger roles and advancing their respective careers by moving on from the Jets. It isn’t clear how big of an impact either Manning or Ghobrial had on the team. They were fairly low level coaches.

But it is a good thing when other teams want to poach your talent whether it’s on the field, in the front office, or on the coaching staff.

On the coaching side, the Jets’ seem to have a group that is rightly respected on defense and special teams. Let’s just not talk about the offense.

