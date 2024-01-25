Jets Reacts Survey: What is the biggest offseason need?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Jets fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We all know the two most pressing needs the Jets have entering the offseason, offensive line and wide receiver. Along with Aaron Rodgers’ injury, these areas sunk the 2023 season.

We also know that the Jets need to focus on upgrading both. If they enter the 2024 season with one of the two groups unchanged, the season will likely be unsuccessful.

Keeping this in mind, we now open the floor to you. Which of the two spots should be the bigger priority for the Jets?

