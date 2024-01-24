Podcast: WR or OL? Which is the higher priority?

Everybody knows the top two needs the Jets have by heart. The team is in need of major help at wide receiver and offensive line. Heading into 2024, Garrett Wilson is the only sure thing at either spot.

Which should be the higher priority? Well, they both need to be addressed to fix the offense. Doing one won’t do. But I would argue wide receiver is the spot where the Jets should prioritizing adding a high end player. I explain why on today’s podcast episode.

This show is a mailbag. We do one each Wednesday on the show. Other topics we look at include the possibility the Jets will make additional changes to their coaching staff, potential trade candidates, and comparisons with another high profile team’s roster strategy.

