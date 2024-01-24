Mel Kiper releases first mock draft of 2024 offseason

With the Senior Bowl fast approaching, ESPN’s Mel Kiper, Jr. has released his first mock of the 2024 NFL Draft cycle.

The Jets have glaring needs along the offensive line and wide receiver spots. If the Jets stay at pick 10, they likely will select a player from one of those two positions.

Indeed, Kiper’s mock has the Jets landing a new tackle of the future.

Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State One year after the Jets got jumped by the Steelers in Round 1 and lost out on Broderick Jones, here’s a chance for New York to get its left tackle of the present and future. It’s the biggest void on the offense, especially with Mekhi Becton hitting free agency. As quarterback Aaron Rodgers makes his return to the lineup, he’d be thrilled to have Fashanu protecting his blind side. At 6-foot-6, 319 pounds, Fashanu has the physical traits and footwork of an elite lineman. He could have been a first-rounder in last year’s draft if he had entered. He allowed one sack in 21 career starts for the Nittany Lions. He still hasn’t come close to reaching his ceiling.

The first nine picks are Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Marvin Harrison, Jr. Brock Bowers, Malik Nabers, Joe Alt, Dallas Turner, and Rome Odunze.

With the Jets needing help at receiver and tackle, the five players they are most likely to want are Harrison, Nabers, Odunze, Alt, and Fashanu. In a scenario where four of the five are gone like this one, the pick will likely be obvious for them.