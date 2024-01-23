 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jets part ways with their running backs coach

This is the first announced change to the coaching staff.

By John B
NFL: NOV 20 Jets at Patriots Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jets running backs coach Taylor Embree is leaving the team per Connor Hughes.

Saying Embree “developed” Breece Hall seems like a bit of a stretch. Hall entered the league as an immensely talented back. I tend to believe he would have looked good no matter whom his position coach was.

That said, it does seem striking that almost all of the coaching staff from one of the league’s worst offenses is sticking around, and the running backs coach is the one area where the Jets are making a change.

The Jets have apparently begun interviewing potential replacements.

For whatever it’s worth, Staley is reportedly highly regarded within league circles. He has even received some buzz as a potential future head coach in recent years. But if you think this hire will make a significant impact on the success or failure of the 2024 Jets, I have a bridge to sell you.

