Jets part ways with their running backs coach

Jets running backs coach Taylor Embree is leaving the team per Connor Hughes.

Embree helped develop Breece Hall into one of the game’s best backs despite inconsistent line play. Was one of Robert Saleh’s untouchables when Nathaniel Hackett was hired.



Now he's gone.

Saying Embree “developed” Breece Hall seems like a bit of a stretch. Hall entered the league as an immensely talented back. I tend to believe he would have looked good no matter whom his position coach was.

That said, it does seem striking that almost all of the coaching staff from one of the league’s worst offenses is sticking around, and the running backs coach is the one area where the Jets are making a change.

The Jets have apparently begun interviewing potential replacements.

Adding Detail: Former #Panthers assistant head coach & running backs coach Duce Staley visited the #Jets facility last Thursday & had dinner in the area with HC Robert Saleh, per sources. The team has a running backs coach vacancy now with Taylor Embree out at said position.

The Jets are interviewing Tony Dews for their now-vacant RB-coach position, per colleague @TDavenport_NFL. Dews coached TEs last season for the #Titans, but he was their RBs coach prior to that. Former Panthers RBs coach Duce Staley also has been linked to the position.

For whatever it’s worth, Staley is reportedly highly regarded within league circles. He has even received some buzz as a potential future head coach in recent years. But if you think this hire will make a significant impact on the success or failure of the 2024 Jets, I have a bridge to sell you.