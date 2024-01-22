Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. The NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs has wrapped up, and the Ravens, Chiefs, 49ers and Lions will find themselves in their respective conference championship. Personally, I’m rooting for all but the Chiefs - but mostly I’m rooting for the Lions’ to make the Super Bowl. There aren’t many teams with a worse postseason history than Detroit. And the storyline, from the coaching tree to the quarterback, makes it impossible not to root for them. At the very least, let’s hope that the games are well-played and exciting as we get closer to the Super Bowl. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Michael Nania - How NY Jets offense can find its identity by forging new NFL trends

Rivka Boord - Does Jeremy Ruckert deserve to be NY Jets' surefire TE2?

Justin Fried - NY Jets hoping to make important change to offensive coaching staff

David Wyatt-Hupton - How I'd Fix The Offensive Line

Rivka Boord - NY Jets select rising OL in Daniel Jeremiah’s first mock draft

Phillip Martinez - Jets 2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Experts split on Gang Green grabbing O-line help or a pass catcher

Timothy Rapp - Jets Rumors: 'Significant' WR Eyed for Aaron Rodgers in Free Agency, Trade or Draft

Rich Cimini - Can Aaron Rodgers help Allen Lazard reignite his career with Jets?

Rivka Boord - NY Jets' Aaron Rodgers looking healthy as he sinks a hole-in-one

Michael Nania - Sauce Gardner offers hot take on NY Jets' new uniform concept

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.