Good morning Gang Green Nation! Both #1 seeds moved on to the Conference Championships yesterday. Today we have the Buffalo Bills once again trying to get over the hump against the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trying to upset the Detroit Lions. The Bills vs the Chiefs looks like by far the more interesting game. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes battling it out have produced some classic moments over the years. Maybe we’ll get more magic today.
Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in January:
Ralph Ventre - Former Jets' Rookie Safety Could Suit Up for Chiefs in AFC Divisional Round
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Predicted to Cut LB CJ Mosley to Save $11 Million
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Rumors: 'Legacy' Uniforms Expected to Become Permanent
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Warned to Avoid Bucs WR Mike Evans in Free Agency: 'Risky'
Justin Fried - Dalvin Cook struggles in Ravens debut despite silly NY Jets narrative
Mike Luciano - Local rival could become ideal NY Jets backup QB due to playmaking ability
Justin Fried - 5 teams that could trade for NY Jets QB Zach Wilson
Billy Riccette - Aaron Rodgers hits hole in one in first golf round post-surgery
Billy Riccette - 2024 NFL mock draft roundup: Where experts currently see Jets going
Billy Riccette - Jets “Sack Exchange” jerseys to become permanent
Billy Riccette - Jets 2024 draft: Every player drafted No. 10 overall since 2002
