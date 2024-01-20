The NFL Divisional Round Weekend games continue this afternoon with a clash between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are home in San Francisco, California, where they have surprisingly gone just 5-3 this season. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 pm EST.

The 10-8 Green Bay Packers come into this game hot, having won four straight games and seven of their last nine. Quarterback Jordan Love, in his first season starting for the Packers, closed the season on a high note, having thrown for 21 touchdowns and just one interception over his last nine games. Over those nine games Love has had just one game in which his passer rating fell below 108. The guy has just been on fire. The Packers have gone 5-5 on the road this season, including a blowout victory over the Dallas Cowboys last week in the Wild Card Round.

The 12-5 San Francisco 49ers come into this game as the #1 seed in the NFC. They lost two of their last three games after winning their previous six straight. The 49ers boast the NFL’s #3 rushing offense, the #4 passing offense, and the #2 overall offense. This is an offense with stars and playmakers all over the field. The 49ers defense is no slouch either, ranking 8th in the NFL. This is as good and well-rounded a team as there is in the NFL, led by the underrated Brock Purdy, who had an outstanding year under center.

I’m taking the 49ers to prevail at home, where they are just too tough for a Packers team that struggled on the road this season. I think the Packers will struggle to keep this game close.