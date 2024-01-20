Good morning Gang Green Nation! C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans pay a visit to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens today in the first game of an NFL Divisional Round doubleheader. In the nightcap Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers head west to take on Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers. According to the oddsmakers these are two games slated to be blowouts, but I have a feeling at least one of these games may surprise people. We’ll find out later today as the NFL playoffs continue.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in January:

Manuel Gomez - Jets’ Aaron Rodgers lacks ‘football IQ,’ too, host says. Here’s proof

Manuel Gomez - Giants QB gets linked to Jets by NFL analyst

Randy Lange - Bryce Huff Reviews His 2023 Season with the Jets

Brian Costello - Dalvin Cook embracing 'fresh breath of air' with Ravens

Brian Costello - Jets’ Davante Adams dream might be crushed after Raiders' decision

Associated Press - Titans' Terrell Williams, Jets' Jeff Ulbrich to coach Senior Bowl

Ralph Ventre - RB Dalvin Cook Goes from Jets' Bench to Ravens' Playoff Roster

Ralph Ventre - Analytics Site Confirms Jets' CB Sauce Gardner's Status

Ralph Ventre - Two Special Free Agents for Jets to Re-sign after Record-Setting Season

Ralph Ventre - Running Back Michael Carter Boasts 'Off-season Clarity' in Life After Jets

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets’ Bryce Huff Predicted to Bolt to Giants on 'Big Contract'

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Ex-Jets RB Dalvin Cook Joins Ravens, Poised for Playoff Debut

Glenn Naughton - Jeff Ulbrich Getting Senior Bowl nod Could be big for Jets

Glenn Naughton - Could 2021 Draft Pick be Crucial Part of Jets Offseason?

Mike Luciano - Jeff Ulbrich coaching at Senior Bowl could lead to Jets drafting star OL

Justin Fried - NY Jets hopes of a Davante Adams trade have all but vanished

Justin Fried - 4 free agents the NY Jets should kick to the curb this offseason

Billy Riccette - Five Jets named to ESPN Top 100 MVP list

Nicholas Mullick - The Jets wasted their 2023 1st-round draft pick

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.