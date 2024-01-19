Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. New York Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich has been named one of the head coaches for the Senior Bowl, a game/event that allows college seniors - and now juniors - to participate and show their worth to NFL scouts and teams. This event is used to help these under-the-radar players get familiarized by NFL teams - and for the coaches on staff, it can perhaps provide an inside edge with some players that other teams wouldn’t have otherwise. The event has had many superstars attend, with most notably Puka Nacua attending the event last season. Hopefully with Ulbrich coaching one of the teams, the Jets are able to find some potential diamonds in the rough that could help them out on both sides of the ball. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

