Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich to serve as head coach at Senior Bowl

Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has been named head coach of the National Team at the upcoming Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Ulbrich worked at the game two years ago when the entire Jets’ coaching staff worked the game. At the time, the two returning coaching staffs with the worst records got to manage the teams. That year the Jets had one of the greatest Draft classes in franchise history. The team picked four Senior Bowl participants, including first round pick Jermaine Johnson who impressed them. Last year the selection process for coaches changed. The coaching staffs for the game are now comprised of coaches from multiple teams.

While the Jets’ early Draft picks will likely be focused on the offensive side of the ball, this will give Ulbrich an opportunity to get a close look at some of the Draft’s top prospects. The Senior Bowl is considered the most prestigious all-star game and attracts the highest caliber players.