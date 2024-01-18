Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. With the New York Jets now looking towards the draft and free agency, a true plan needs to be put in place for the team going forward. Gang Green is likely to lose one of their best pass rushers, Bryce Huff, to free agency. It’s still bizarre that the team chose to utilize high-end draft capital on an Edge instead of paying Huff while he still could have been discounted. Will Macdonald better live up to the hype, or GM Joe Douglas won’t hear the end of it from the fans. On top of that, the team needs to decide what they’re going to do at the backup QB position. This season showed that a real plan needs to be in place going forward, because if another season like this happens again, people will be out of jobs. And for the Jets - and their fans - that would just mean more of the same dismay. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Jack Bell - Jets Notebook | Aaron Rodgers Is the Quarterback 'Who Can Be the System'

Rich Cimini - How Aaron Rodgers' practices refueled New York Jets' hope

Justin Fried - NY Jets could hire another former Aaron Rodgers coach

Rivka Boord - NY Jets: Robert Saleh is held back by an unchangeable limitation

Michael Nania - Which free agent should the NY Jets target to be their RB2?

SNY - Bent - Pros and Cons: Should the Jets sign Mike Evans?

David Wyatt-Hupton - Should the NY Jets re-sign Quinton Jefferson?

Zack Rosenblatt - Jets mock draft reaction: Olu Fashanu could help O-line, but will another team nab him?

NewYorkJets.com - Breece Hall 2023 Season Highlights

Stefan Stelling - NY Jets' Breece Hall snubbed from consideration for a top award

John Pullano - Michael Carter II Wants to 'Capitalize On My Opportunities to Change Games' for Jets Defense in 2024

Randy Lange - Inside the Numbers Behind the Jets Special Teams Unit, Quincy Williams and Breece Hall

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.