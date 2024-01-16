Jets close out the season with low fan confidence

The 2023 season was a disappointment for the New York Jets. An offseason of excitement that saw the team acquire future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers saw the team’s plans go up in smoke four plays into the season when Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.

The Jets still showed promise in their first seven games with a 4-3 start, but a five game losing streak ended the team’s postseason chances. The Jets stumbled to a 7-10 finish.

As the regular season ended, we asked Jets fans for their confidence level in the team in a final SB Nation Reacts poll. Predictably that confidence level is not particularly high.

Of course the offseason each year brings renewed optimism. In the months ahead, the Jets will add new players, and their quarterback will return for 2024. I have little doubt that number will be higher once the new season begins.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.