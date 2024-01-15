The NFL Wild Card Weekend games continue tonight with a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa Bay. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 pm EST.

For the 11-6 Philadelphia Eagles, it has been a tale of two seasons. In the first 11 games the Eagles looked like they were bound for a repeat trip to the Super Bowl, as they stormed to a 10-1 record, best in the NFL to that point. In that stretch, the Eagles went a remarkable 6-0 against playoff teams. Then the roof caved in. Injuries mounted and the Eagles began to lose, lose and lose some more. They lost five of their last six games, including a blowout loss to the lowly New York Giants in the season finale. Now the Eagles stand on the precipice of an epic collapse. A loss to the Buccaneers today would complete one of the worst collapses by a playoff team in NFL history.

The 9-8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t exactly a juggernaut. They just squeaked into the playoffs with a huge rush, closing out the season with five wins in their last six games after opening the season 4-7. In a way, the Buccaneers too are a tale of two seasons, but unlike the Eagles, they are finishing with a flourish. The Buccaneers have been unimpressive against the best teams in the NFL, going 0-4 against teams with more than 9 wins on the season. When they met the Eagles in Week 3, the Buccaneers were dominated to the tune of a 25 - 11 Eagles win.

I’m taking the underdog Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home over the collapsing Eagles tonight. It’s not that I’m all that impressed with the Buccaneers, so much as I’m seeing an Eagles team that is ripe for a one and done post-season.