New York Jets enter season with Super Bowl hopes: Just ask the ESPN analysts

The Jets are getting praise from national media

By IMissFatRex
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

On Monday, the New York Jets begin their 2023 NFL season in a manner that feels familiar: a division game against the Buffalo Bills.

However, this opening day feels different than the last few. Namely, this time feels like the Jets actually have a chance. Backed by a great defense and an offense that stars Aaron Rodgers, a quarterback that is only one year removed from back-to-back MVP awards, dreams of a Super Bowl title are in the air. Whether the team will make good on all this promise and hope remains to be seen, but, for the first time in a while, that hope is there. Just ask 90% of the Jets fans that you can find.

And even less familiar, that hope isn’t only from Jets fans. For the first time in years, the Jets are a trendy super bowl pick... just ask ESPN.

At the end of the day, I don’t know what will come of this season and I don’t think anyone really does. However, opening day is supposed to come with hope... and at least the Jets have provided that much this year. Go Jets

