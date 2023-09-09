On Monday, the New York Jets begin their 2023 NFL season in a manner that feels familiar: a division game against the Buffalo Bills.

However, this opening day feels different than the last few. Namely, this time feels like the Jets actually have a chance. Backed by a great defense and an offense that stars Aaron Rodgers, a quarterback that is only one year removed from back-to-back MVP awards, dreams of a Super Bowl title are in the air. Whether the team will make good on all this promise and hope remains to be seen, but, for the first time in a while, that hope is there. Just ask 90% of the Jets fans that you can find.

And even less familiar, that hope isn’t only from Jets fans. For the first time in years, the Jets are a trendy super bowl pick... just ask ESPN.

ESPN sent out the NFL predictions of 28 of their commentators. Four picked the Jets to win the Super Bowl - Tim Hasselbeck, Dan Orlovsky, Rex Ryan and Damien Woody. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) September 7, 2023

At the end of the day, I don’t know what will come of this season and I don’t think anyone really does. However, opening day is supposed to come with hope... and at least the Jets have provided that much this year. Go Jets