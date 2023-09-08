Podcast: Aaron Rodgers records and other 2023 Jets predictions

Jets fans have to wait longer than the rest of the league to see the regular season get going. Monday night the team opens the 2023 season with a big AFC East matchup against the Buffalo Bills. We need to get through a full Sunday slate of games to see the Jets take the field.

Until then we wait and dream what will come this season. On today’s podcst I make some predictions about the upcoming season. I see some Jets single season passing records falling with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. I also see the end of the longest Playoff drought in the NFL and some young players stepping up. This season should be the most exciting Jets campaign we have seen in some time. I look forward to enjoying it with you.

Thanks for watching/listening. Subscribe to Locked On Jets where podcasts are found to get new episodes as they post.