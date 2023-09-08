Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. We’ve now reached the weekend and there are only a handful of days left until the New York Jets finally play some regular season football. The betting line is inching ever so closely to favoring the Jets, and the order of chaos that comes with the start of the season is already upon us. If you’re a Jets fan and you don’t feel the energy of this upcoming season yet, I’m sure that will come as the days inch forward. For now, let’s get ready to dive in to your daily links for the Jets to start your morning.

NewYorkJets.com - New York Jets 2023 Season Hype Video Ft. Method Man

NewYorkJets.com - Aaron Rodgers: I'm Excited to Get Out There with this Team on Monday

Ethan Greenberg - New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills 3 Things to Know About Monday Night Football

Nick Faria - Breaking Down the Bills: Do Jets Have an Edge in Week 1 Battle?

Michael Nania - NY Jets can make Bills very uncomfortable using a certain package

Justin Fried - History favors Aaron Rodgers and the NY Jets against the Bills in Week 1

NFL.com - Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on facing New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers ahead of Week 1 matchup vs. Jets

NewYorkJets.com - New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills Week 1 Injury Report - Thursday

SNY - Aaron Rodgers and the Jets team chemistry shines in practice | Jets Highlights

Justin Fried - Mekhi Becton preparing for his first game in front of NY Jets fans

Andy Vasquez - Will Jets’ confident words come back to bite them? Robert Saleh says no

Andy Vasquez - Will Aaron Rodgers, Jets take division crown from Bills? Power ranking the AFC East

Jenna Lemoncelli - Aaron Rodgers makes 'big announcement' in Pat McAfee's ESPN debut

Mike Vaccaro - Aaron Rodgers follows other greats to debut for new teams late in career

David Wyatt-Hupton - New York Jets 2023 Preview: Offense

Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: Jason Babin

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.