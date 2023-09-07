The Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football in the 2023 NFL season opener this week with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at some of my favorite player prop bets for the TNF matchup.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. Lions: Best NFL player prop bets

Isaiah Pacheko, Over 51.5 rushing yards (-125)

This one seems like close to a lock. Pacheco ended the 2022 season exceeding 58 rushing yards in 8 of his last 9 games. No need to overthink this. As long as the Chiefs aren’t getting blown out and forced to abandon the run, Pacheko should comfortably surpass 51.5 yards against the Lions.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Over 74.5 receiving yards (-120)

This one is a little tricky. St. Brown only exceeded 74.5 yards seven times last year. However, against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs there’s a good chance the Lions will need to pass the ball quite a bit to keep pace in what may be a high scoring affair. If that plays out, St. Brown is the only credible target in a weak Lions set of receivers. Look for Jared Goff to target St. Brown a ton in this game. I’ll take the over on 74.5 yards receiving.

Skyy Moore, Over 45.5 receiving yards (-125)

This one is a play on Travis Kelce’s knee. If Kelce is healthy for this game, all bets are off. However, Kelce is trending towards not playing as of the time this article was published, and even if he does play, he may be limited. Assuming Kelce is limited or missing, Mahomes will have to find other primary targets. I’m betting Moore will be at the top of the list. I’m taking the over for Moore getting 45.5 receiving yards.

*Disclaimer: I am not a professional gambler. I do this for fun, not for profits. I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to place your bets based on my picks. Use your own best judgment, have fun, and whatever you do, do not put a lot of faith in the picks herein.