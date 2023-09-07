TNF: Chiefs vs Lions Prediction and Game Thread

Thursday Night Football, Week 1. Tonight the Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL season opener. The Chiefs are 4.5-point favorites at home according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Chiefs, led by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are the defending Super Bowl champions. This team can put up points in a hurry against anyone. However, the Chiefs will be missing superstar defensive lineman Chris Jones due to a contract dispute, and they may also be missing superstar tight end Travis Kelce due to a knee injury. The Chiefs’ potential loss of two All Pro players may open up an opportunity for the Lions tonight.

The Lions come into this game brimming with confidence after closing out last season on an impressive 8-2 run over their last 10 games. The Lions boasted last years’ 4th ranked offense, and they can score with anyone. On defense the Lions were a different story, ranking last in the NFL last year. However, the defense improved dramatically as the season wore on, and they allowed 18 points or less in 7 of their last 10 games.

The Lions have not won a season opener since 2017. The Chiefs have not lost a season opener since 2014, and Patrick Mahomes has never lost a season opener.

This game has the potential to turn into a highly entertaining slugfest. In the end I’m taking the Chiefs over the Lions because Patrick Mahomes is Patrick Mahomes, and Jared Goff isn’t. However, with the Chiefs potentially missing two of their three best players, it would not shock me if the Lions pull off the upset.

