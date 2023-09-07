Podcast: Jets-Bills preview with Joe Marino

The Jets face the Buffalo Bills in the 2023 regular season opener on Monday night. Jets and Bills fans need to wait longer than any fans in the league to watch their teams in action, but they will be treated to a significant Week 1 game. The contest will not necessarily make or break either team, but it is an opportunity to make an early statement. It also is a chance to bank a victory against the biggest competition in the division.

Today I join Joe Marino, the host of Locked On Bills, to preview the Week 1 Monday Night Football game. It is our first crossover preview podcast of the year, Joe offers a great perspective on the challenges the Bills will present as the Jets look to start the 2023 season 1-0.

