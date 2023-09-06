Mailbag: Jets early season expectations

Today we have our weekly podcast mailbag episode. Typically we try to do the mailbag show on Wednesday with listener questions. Thanks for sending in questions. If your question this week went unanswered, feel free to resubmit for a future mailbag installment.

In this episode we discuss expectations for the start of the season for the Jets, what the future could hold for Mekhi Becton and the Jets if he has a strong year, expectations for Jamien Sherwood in the third linebacker role, how carries could be allocated to Jets running backs as the season progresses, and whether Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh are under great pressure to win.

