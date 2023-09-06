Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Week 1 of the NFL season starts tomorrow, as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Detroit Lions. The Chiefs are likely to be without their star tight end, Travis Kelce, after he hyperextended his knee in practice on Tuesday. The injury bug knows no bounds, but thankfully the Jets have yet to be hit with serious injuries this season. As for the Jets, they have the tough task of playing their divisional rival in a game that starts a tough stretch of schedule for Gang Green. Let’s hope the Jets come out of Week 1 with a win. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Randy Lange - New York Jets Inside the Numbers 2023 Season

NewYorkJets.com - The Official Jets Podcast: 2023 Season Preview with Bart Scott (9/5)

Connor Hughes - Jets 2023 NFL season preview and prediction

Jack Bell - 2023 Jets Notebook: Joe Douglas On Aaron Rodgers, Bart Scott On Jets Season

NFL.com - New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh on high expectations for Jets: 'It's better than the alternative'

David Wyatt-Hupton - Jets Strength vs Buffalo Weaknesses

Mike Vaccaro - How Giants, Jets are carving different paths in hope-filled season

John Pullano - New York Jets Left Tackle Duane Brown Calls the 2023 Jets 'Most Talented Team' He's Been On

Manuel Gomez - Jets’ hopes dashed by NFL exec in brutally honest take

Brian Costello - Aaron Rodgers' Jets journey will be unlike any other

Brandyn Pokrass - Tom Brady gushes over Aaron Rodgers, NY Jets

Christian Arnold - Tom Brady has lofty expectations for 'invigorated' Aaron Rodgers, Jets

Kevin Patra - Tom Brady sees 'invigorated' Aaron Rodgers after trade to Jets: 'I think he's gonna have a great year'

Bridget Hyland - Jets QB Aaron Rodgers ‘didn’t seem interested’ in this part of his game last year, analyst says

Albert Breer - It’s the Jets’ defense we should be talking about, not Aaron Rodgers and the offense

Brandyn Pokrass - Forgotten NY Jets weapon still has a role to play in 2023

Michael Nania - NY Jets season of 'Hard Knocks' just made history

NewYorkJets.com - Joe Douglas, Robert Saleh Tell Xavier Gipson He Made the Jets Roster | Hard Knocks

Jenna Lemoncelli - The moment rookie Xavier Gipson learned he made Jets roster

Brandyn Pokrass - NY Jets' breakout UDFA can make an instant impact on MNF

