Podcast: Ian Eagle on the Jets defense, trade possibilities, and more

Ian Eagle is back on the podcast for the second part of our discussion of the 2023 New York Jets. In yesterday’s first part we discussed expectations and some of the key players on offense. Today we turn our attention to the defense.

The defense is projected to be a dominant unit on the team this season. It was one of the league’s best a year ago. With a deep defensive line and an excellent group of cornerbacks, there is little to suggest the results will be different this season. We discuss the key players, along with a potential sleeper in Tony Adams.

We also discuss the potential for trades in season. And as tradition dictates, Ian provides an update on the CBS blazer we will see announcers wear in the upcoming season.

Thanks for listening/watching. If you enjoy the show, subscribe to Locked On Jets where podcasts are found.