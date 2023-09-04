The New York Jets open their 2023 campaign with high hopes and high expectations. The primary source of those hopes and expectations is the trade the Jets made with the Green Bay Packers in the offseason to bring future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the Jets. Rodgers gives the Jets their first star quarterback in 15 years, assuming he still has plenty left in the tank. Add Rodgers to a defense that was ranked in the top 5 in the NFL last year and such offensive weapons as Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook, and many people are expecting big things from the Jets for the first time in a long time. Now we come to the time when the Jets have to try to make good on all those hopes and expectations. No better way to do that than with a victory over the defending AFC East champion Buffalo Bills in prime time on Monday Night Football.

Of course, that is far easier said than done. The Bills are a formidable opponent who have dominated the AFC East over the last few years. The Jets haven’t even had a winning record since 2015. This won’t be easy. That is reflected in the Jets opening as 2.5 point home underdogs to the Bills.

The Buffalo Bills come into this game once again the favorites to win the AFC East and among the favorites to get to the Super Bowl. Led by a defense every bit as formidable as the Jets’, and a quarterback in Josh Allen who is among the game’s elite, the Bills deserve to be favorites until the Jets prove otherwise. It remains to be seen whether the Jets are up to the task.

For the Jets to win they’ll need to take advantage of one of Allen’s few weaknesses, a propensity to turn the ball over, while playing mistake free football themselves. It won’t be easy, but it isn’t an impossible dream.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook the Jets open as 2.5 point home underdogs against the Bills on Sunday. I think that’s fair. The Bills have proven themselves over the last few years. The Jets have not. Unless and until the Jets prove it on the field, the Bills should be favored. They’ve earned it.

Can the Jets win this game? Sure. But to me it’s not the way to bet. The Bills are an established powerhouse. The Jets are trying to get there. Maybe the Jets show who’s boss Monday Night. I hope they do. But until they do, as much as I hate to do it, I’m picking against the Jets in this game, while hoping the Jets prove me wrong.

The moneyline odds are New York Jets +120/Bufalo Bills -142.

The Over/Under for the game is 46.5.

What do you think Jets fans? Will the Jets beat the odds in this game?