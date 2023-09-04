Now that the season is about to get underway, it’s time to wrap up which former Jets made it into their new teams’ rosters and will be looking to contribute in the 2023 season.

As ever, this list is intended to be exhaustive, but if we missed anyone, let us know in the comments.

Bills:

Defensive lineman Shaq Lawson was the only ex-Jet to make Buffalo’s roster, albeit as a reserve.

Running back Ty Johnson was placed on the practice squad along with another ex-Jet, cornerback Kyron Brown, but safety Jared Mayden was cut.

Dolphins:

Six ex-Jets made the Dolphins’ roster, headlined by wide receiver Braxton Berrios. Also making the team on offense are quarterback Mike White, tight end Tyler Kroft and running back Raheem Mostert, who should start. On defense, Elijah Campbell and Parry Nickerson will provide secondary depth.

Miami cut wide receiver Robbie Chosen and offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi. They also traded offensive lineman Dan Feeney to the Bears.

Patriots:

Offensive Lineman Calvin Anderson, who was just activated from the non-football illness list, was the only ex-Jet to make the Patriots’ roster, although tackle Conor McDermott is on injured reserve and running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery made it onto the practice squad. They also added wide receiver TJ Luther, one of the Jets’ cuts, to their practice squad.

Tight end Anthony Firsker was cut and kicker Nick Folk was traded to Tennessee.

Steelers:

Offensive lineman Nate Herbig, linebacker Kwon Alexander and defensive back Elijah Riley all made the Steelers’ roster, while cornerback Luq Barcoo and defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall were placed on the practice squad.

Punter Braden Mann was released, so the Jets will not get any draft compensation for him.

Browns:

Wide receiver Elijah Moore and defensive tackle Shelby Harris are both on the Browns’ final roster but offensive lineman Derrick Kelly II was not retained.

Bengals:

Although they have no ex-Jets on their active roster, defensive lineman Domenique Davis is on Cincinnati’s practice squad. Quarterback Trevor Siemian and defensive end Tarell Basham were released.

Ravens:

Right tackle Morgan Moses, quarterback Josh Johnson, linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips and defensive back Art Maulet all made the Ravens’ 53-man roster. Wide receiver Tarik Black was released.

Titans:

In addition to the aforementioned trade for kicker Nick Folk, tight end Trevon Wesco and backup center Corey Levin both made the Titans’ final roster, with defensive tackle Mike Dwumfour and defensive back Shyheim Carter on the practice squad.

Defensive lineman Trevon Coley and offensive lineman Jimmy Murray were not retained.

Colts:

The Colts signed defensive end Jake Martin after he was released in final cuts by the Texans. In addition, DJ Montgomery beat out two other ex-Jet wide receivers (Vyncint Smith and Breshad Perriman) for a practice squad spot. Offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley was also cut.

Texans:

Although they cut Martin, the Texans did retain three Jets on defense; defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and linebackers Blake Cashman and Neville Hewitt. Rankins and Cashman are listed as starters.

Tackle George Fant made the roster on the other side of the ball but tight end Eric Tomlinson was not retained.

Jaguars:

Offensive lineman Blake Hance and defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi are back on the active roster with Fatukasi listed as a starter again. The Jaguars also kept defensive back Tevaughn Campbell on their practice squad.

Chiefs:

The Chiefs don’t have any ex-Jets on their roster but running back La’Mical Perine earned a spot on the practice squad. Tight end Izaiah Gathings and defensive back Lamar Jackson were not retained.

Raiders:

Offensive lineman Greg Van Roten earned a spot on the Raiders’ roster as a backup, but wideout Keelan Cole and pass rusher Jordan Willis were not retained. Wide receiver Isaiah Zuber was placed onto injured reserve.

Chargers:

Wide receiver Keelan Doss earned a practice squad role with a decent preseason, but the Chargers otherwise don’t have any other ex-Jets on the team.

Broncos:

Despite being the only kicker on their roster in preseason, Brett Maher didn’t win the job and was released, leaving the Broncos with no former Jets on their roster or practice squad.

Giants:

The Giants have two ex-Jets in their starting lineup: defensive lineman Leonard Williams and safety Jason Pinnock, along with tight end Lawrence Cager, who was retained as a backup tight end.

They opted not to retain wide receiver Jamison Crowder and defensive lineman Brandin Bryant in final cuts.

Commanders:

Linebacker Milo Eifler, cornerback Rachad Wildgoose and defensive tackle Isaiah Mack were all released in final cuts with, surprisingly, none of them retained on the practice squad. They do have tight end Brandon Dillon on injured reserve.

Cowboys:

Dallas retained Chuma Edoga on their 53-man roster as a backup offensive lineman. Safety Sheldrick Redwine also made it onto the practice squad.

Eagles:

The Eagles don’t have any ex-Jets on their roster or practice squad having released center Josh Andrews after the final preseason game.

Packers:

Defensive back/return specialist Corey Ballentine was retained on the practice squad but the Packers don’t have any ex-Jets on their roster.

Bears:

Aside from kicker Cairo Santos and long snapper Patrick Scales on special teams, the Bears also brought in offensive lineman Dan Feeney via trade and signed one of the Jets’ cuts, defensive lineman Deslin Alexandre, to their practice squad.

Safety Adrian Colbert was released from injured reserve.

Vikings:

The Vikings didn’t have any ex-Jets on their roster but they added one of the Jets’ cuts, linebacker Nick Vigil, to their practice squad.

Lions:

The Lions have the recently extended Kalif Raymond and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on their active roster and also signed one of the Jets’ cuts, running back Zonovan Knight, to their practice squad.

Bucs:

The Bucs still have kicker Chase McLaughlin and long snapper Zach Triner on special teams and brought quarterback John Wolford back on the practice squad, but edge defender Hamilcar Rashed was not retained.

Falcons:

The Falcons released offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison in final cuts but did retain running back Godwin Igwebuike on their practice squad.

Saints:

The Saints have three starters on defense that were former Jets; defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd joining linebacker Demario Davis and safety Marcus Maye. They also signed defensive lineman Kyle Phillips to their practice squad.

Panthers:

Linebacker Frankie Luvu is the highest profile ex-Jet on Carolina’s roster, but they also have kicker Eddy Pineiro and claimed linebacker Claud Cherelus off waivers from the Jets. Defensive lineman Henry Anderson is now on injured reserve.

49ers:

Sam Darnold made headlines in the offseason when he won the number two job with the 49ers. He’s joined on their active roster by defensive end Kerry Hyder.

Rams:

The Rams didn’t have any ex-Jets on their team, but they signed kicker Brett Maher to their practice squad when Denver released him.

Seahawks:

Safety Jamal Adams probably won’t be healthy for a few more weeks but he begins the season on Seattle’s active roster with three other ex-Jets: fullback Nick Bellore, kicker Jason Myers and Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith.

Cardinals:

The Cardinals have offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum and wide receiver/return specialist Greg Dortch returning from last year’s team. Center Pat Elflein went onto injured reserve which was probably part of the reason they also claimed Trystan Colon on waivers from the Jets.

Safety Jovante Moffatt was brought back on the practice squad but cornerback Nate Hairston was not retained.

We’ll update you on the progress of these players during the season.