Podcast: Ian Eagle Breaks Down 2023 New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers, Corey Davis, Mekhi Becton, More

The 2023 season is just a few days from kicking off. This time each year, Ian Eagle of CBS Sports is kind enough to join me on the podcast to discuss the upcoming Jets season. Of course, Ian is the preseason play by play voice of the Jets locally on WCBS. He also calls Jets games through the year on TV for CBS and on radio for Westwood One.

This is a different preview podcast than we typically have with Ian. Usually we are talking about improvement and how to measure success for a rebuilding team. Obviously expectations are different now with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.

Today we discuss what to expect for the Jets along with analysis on key players such as Rodgers, Mekhi Becton, and Breece Hall. We also talk about the departure of Corey Davis.

