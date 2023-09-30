According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets are 9 point underdogs at home against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. That seems like a more than reasonable spread against the defending Super Bowl champions. If anything the Jets should probably be bigger underdogs in this game. A loaded Chiefs team with the best quarterback on the planet in Patrick Mahomes is going to be difficult to contain, and a Jets team led by Zach Wilson and a shaky offensive line will probably have difficulty scoring. If the Jets defense plays its best game of the year and Zach Wilson plays the best game of his life then maybe the Jets have a shot in this one. Otherwise, this could get pretty ugly Sunday night. Hey, you never know, stranger things have happened. The Jets could pull off a monumental upset. But it’s not the way to bet.

In addition to the Jets game, there are plenty of interesting week 4 matchups around the NFL, and I’ll be fearlessly (and probably wrongly) predicting the outcome of all of them. After starting the year on a terrible 7-9 record in week 1, I bounced back with an 11 -5 record in week 2 and another 11-5 record in week 3 for a total record of 29-19 so far this season. Let’s see how I do this week.

Embedded below are my picks for all the Sunday matchups this week. These picks are just a simple who wins the game deal. Odds do not factor in. DISCLAIMER: This is just for fun. I make no claims to actually being any good at this. Anyone who chooses to bet according to my picks will likely prove the old maxim, a fool and his money are soon parted.

