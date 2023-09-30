This Sunday, the New York Jets are playing the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs who are backed by pop superstar Taylor Swift. This game was filled with intrigue (from an on the field perspective) at the beginning of the season... however, that was before New York Jets Quarterback suffered an Achilles injury that has seemingly sunk the Jets offense.

Now? Well, the Jets are among this week’s biggest underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Specifically, they have +330 odds to win this Sunday (at the time of writing this article on Saturday morning at 9:00AM), which means you can bet $100 to win $330 dollars. Based on those odds, we can also calculate the DraftKings “implied probability” of a Jets victory which is ... -checks notes... no, that can’t be right... yeesh, it is right-... a measly ~23%.

Needless to say, if the Jets can pull this win off it’ll be a major upset. But, hey, the expression “any given Sunday” doesn’t exist without reason.