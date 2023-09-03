Good morning Gang Green Nation! This is the last Sunday for months without an NFL game. The start of the NFL season is just around the corner. The league opener featuring the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football is just four days away. This season for the Jets starts like no other in a long time. This season expectations are huge. We’ll see how this plays out, but it sure is fun to not feel like the season’s over before it’s begun for a change.
Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in September:
Nick Faria - 5 Bold Predictions for Jets Offense ahead of 2023 season
Randy Lange - New York Jets Running Backs Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall Can Be Impactful 1-2 Punch
Mark Cannizzaro - Jason Pinnock finds 'blessing in disguise' with Giants after Jets dream crushed
Andrew Battifarano - Randall Cobb fined $14K for hit that sparked Jets-Giants beef
Steve Serby - Jets' Duane Brown on injury return, protecting Aaron Rodgers
Steve Serby - Jets receiver Garrett Wilson not ready to call himself a star
Jordan Raanan - Jets WR Randall Cobb fined for block that irked Giants
Ralph Ventre - NFL Delivers Financial Blow to Jets' Randall Cobb
Amanda Shinn - Jets' All-Pro Linebacker Tosses Some Dough in Hoboken
Michael Obermuller - Jets News: NYJ Sign 6-Foot-10 Prospect With ‘Rare Size’
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Get Major Boost Ahead of Bills Game With Key Injury Absence
Glenn Naughton - Joe Douglas Making Good on Press Conference Promise
Justin Fried - 11 notable former NY Jets players who were released this week
Justin Fried - NY Jets most likely NFL team to go from 'worst to first'
Justin Fried - Analyzing 5 new additions to the NY Jets practice squad
Joe Rivera - Tyreek Hill takes Jihad Ward's side in 'Hard Knocks' beef with Aaron Rodgers
Billy Riccette - Randall Cobb fined for hit on Giants safety Bobby McCain
Poll
What level of success will the Jets need to achieve this season for you to label the Aaron Rodgers trade a success?
It’s not about just one season. Ask me when Rodgers retires whether it was a success.
