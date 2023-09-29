Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. With Taylor Swift rumored to be attending the Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s turned the attention away from the ineptitude that is the New York Jets - at least, for now. The team has come out and all but said the team is refusing to upgrade the quarterback position this season, a stance that should be a fireable offense in my honest opinion. The Zach Wilson experiment should have run its course last season. Instead, Joe Douglas’ obsession of needing to be ‘right’ will cost the Jets yet another year of a potential playoff berth. Why the team opted to let Mike White walk in the offseason, I’ll never know. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

