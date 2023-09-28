Thursday Night Football, Week 4. Tonight the Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions. The Lions are 2.5 point road favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Green Bay Packers have gotten off to a 2-1 start to the 2023 NFL season. Jordan Love has replaced Aaron Rodgers as the Packers starting quarterback and he’s done well, throwing seven touchdown passes and just one interception in three starts this season. Last week Love led the Packers in a stirring come from behind 18 - 17 victory over the New Orleans Saints after trailing 17 - 0 going into the fourth quarter.

The 2-1 Detroit Lions were one of the preseason darlings of the NFL after a great finish to their 2022 season. The Lions did not disappoint in week 1, upsetting the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City. They followed that with an overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks before getting back on the winning track against the Atlanta Falcons last week.

These two teams have a long history together. They’ve met 187 times over the years and the Packers hold a commanding 105-75-7 advantage over the Lions. However, the Lions have gotten the better of the Packers lately, winning the last three games between these two teams. I’m taking the Packers to snap that mini losing streak and prevail over the Lions at home.

