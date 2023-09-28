The Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football in week 4 of the NFL season this week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. EDT. Let’s take a look at some of my favorite player prop bets for the TNF matchup.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Lions

Jared Goff, Under 252.5 passing yards (-125)

Since Jared Goff joined the Detroit Lions he has faced the Green Bay Packers four times. He has never passed for 252+ yards against the Packers in those four games. Make it five for five. I’m taking the under on Jared Goff and 252.5 passing yards.

Jordan Love, Over 233.5 passing yards (-115)

Jordan Love has gotten off to an excellent start to his career as the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback after replacing Aaron Rodgers in the 2023 offseason. Now he faces a suspect Detroit Lions pass defense that has given up 240+ passing yards in each of its first three games this season. I’m taking the over on Jordan Love and 233.5 passing yards.

*Disclaimer: I am not a professional gambler. I do this for fun, not for profits. I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to place your bets based on my picks. Use your own best judgment, have fun, and whatever you do, do not put a lot of faith in the picks herein.