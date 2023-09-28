Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Someone must have whispered in Robert Saleh’s ear that his refusal to acknowledge Zach Wilson’s bad play will end up causing a mutiny on the New York Jets. Yesterday, not only did the Jets head coach acknowledge that Wilson needs to perform better, but also addressed multiple situations regarding the team’s seemingly destructive nature thus far. With Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay giving the team bulletin board material this week, it’s a perfect time for the Jets to step up to the plate and swing, instead of watching the pitches go by. We’ll see if they show some heart this Sunday. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

