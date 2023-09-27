Podcast: Mailbag on Jets job security, Zach Wilson, Mecole Hardman, and more

Today we have our podcast mailbag show. Each Wednesday we try to do a mailbag episode with listener questions. As is usually the case, there were more great questions than there was time to answer all of them. I got to as many as I could. I wish I could have gotten to more. Feel free to resubmit questions in future mailbag calls.

Today we discuss how Aaron Rodgers could impact the job security of Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh, whether there is a realistic path to the Playoffs for the Jets after a tough first three weeks, Nathaniel Hackett’s struggles as offensive coordinator, whether Mecole Hardman should be getting more playing time, game planning for Travis Kelce, and more.

Thanks as always for listening to and/or watching the show. You can subscribe to Locked On Jets on YouTube and podcast sources to be notified of new episodes as they are posted.