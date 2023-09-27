I really, truly, in my heart of hearts thought the New York Jets offense would be improved enough to warrant its own “positives” article when I started out this series. However, after just 3 weeks of this NFL season, I simply don’t have the energy to try to spin the Jets offense into something positive every week.

With that in mind, I’ll now be combining the offensive and defensive grades into one article to highlight the players who most deserve the praise based on their PFF grades. This week, as luck would have it, a few offensive players merited some.

Tight End C.J. Uzomah:

Overall PFF grade of 83.4 (28 snaps)

Receiving grade of 64.9 (12 snaps)

Pass blocking grade of 73.6 (3 snaps)

Run blocking grade of 88.3 (13 snaps)

Uzomah had perhaps his best game as a New York Jet on Sunday, excelling in both blocking areas. While the run and pass game never seemed to get its feet off the ground, Uzomah’s blocking was surely not a reason why.

Right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker

Overall grade of 75.3 (63 snaps)

Pass block grade of 80.8 (42 snaps)

Run block grade of 76.6 (21 snaps)

Heading into the weekend, Vera-Tucker was supposed to play right guard. Instead, an injury to Duane Brown kicked him out to right tackle. In theory, swapping positions on such a short notice should be hard, but don’t tell that to Vera-Tucker who excelled in both phases of the game. The Jets have a ton of roster problems, but Vera-Tucker turning into a consistent high-level right tackle would go a long way towards addressing a pretty large problem on their offensive line.

Right guard Joe Tippman

Overall grade of 71.5 (63 snaps)

Pass blocking grade of 85.6 (42 snaps)

Run blocking grade of 70.4 (21 snaps)

In Vera-Tucker’s typical place at right guard played former college center Joe Tippman. For any player this is a pretty game, especially in pass protection. For a rookie in his first game though? You have to especially love to see that.

Edge rusher Bryce Huff

Overall grade of 89.5 (16 snaps)

Rush defense grade of 65.9 (4 snaps)

Pass rushing grade of 82.8 (12 snaps)

Tackling grade of 69.6

Another week, another time that Bryce Huff gets listed on the “positives” article. The guy might be on a pitch count, but he’s making the most of every single one of those pitches. While his rush defense is clearly worse than his pass rushing, Huff continues to put up acceptable numbers against the run in his limited snaps and that might warrant a larger role for Huff.

Linebacker Quincy Williams

Overall grade of 77.6 (68 snaps)

Rush defense grade of 57.3

Tackling grade of 82.8

Pass rush grade of 59.0

Coverage grade of 89.3

Much was said about Quincy Williams’ seemingly oversized contract this offseason. Thus far though? Quincy Williams has seemingly turned into an elite coverage linebacker and that contract looks like a steal to date.

Cornerback D.J. Reed

Overall grade of 74.9 (71 snaps)

Rush defense grade of 78.1 (40 snaps)

Tackling grade of 78.5

Coverage grade of 69.7

Safety Adrian Amos

Overall grade of 74.3

Rush defense grade of 80.2

Tackling grade of 81.0

Coverage grade of 64.0

I opted to put Reed and Amos together since their grades were so similar. The two of them put together very complete games, highlighted by strong play against the run. Most weeks? You’d much rather your secondary excel against the pass. But in a game like Sunday’s where the Patriots ran the ball 40 times? Those are the times you really appreciate secondary players who are willing to make a tackle.