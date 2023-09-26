Veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian signs with Jets

The Jets are signing free agent quarterback Trevor Siemian. Adam Schefter broke the story.

Jets are planning to add to their QB room: Veteran QB Trevor Siemian is signing with the Jets, pending a physical, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2023

This will be Siemian’s second stint in green and white. He signed with the team in the 2019 offseason to serve as Sam Darnold. He started a single game after Darnold came down with mono. Siemian was 3 for 6 for three yards before suffering a season ending ankle injury. He now might get to improve upon that stat line.

It seemed likely the Jets would be in the market to sign a quarterback after Zach Wilson struggled in the team’s Week 3 loss to the New England Patriots. Still it seems like things came together quickly to sign Siemian. His visit to the team was initially reported this morning, and he signed soon after.

Siemian has also spent time with the Broncos, Vikings, Saints, and Bears.