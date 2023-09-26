The New York Jets lost to the New England Patriots for the 15th straight time on Sunday to drop to 1-2 for the 2023 NFL season. The Jets defense played reasonably well, while the Jets offense was largely missing in action, racking up less than 200 yards from scrimmage for the game. Outside of one nice drive the Jets offense never even threatened to score a touchdown. It was an all too familiar display of complete offensive ineptitude. With the loss the Jets sank into their customary last place position in the AFC East.

How did the power rankings feel about this latest loss for the Jets? Let’s find out.

Pro Football Network

27) New York Jets (25) The Jets’ season has quickly turned into an abject disaster. They simply cannot continue to trot Zach Wilson onto the field as their starting quarterback. Their defense is doing everything in its power to keep the game close and give the offense a chance, but Wilson and the offensive line don’t have enough juice to score points. It doesn’t get much worse than facing the Bills, Cowboys, and Patriots in consecutive weeks when you weren’t expecting to play in the 2023 NFL season. But for the defense’s sake, Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas have to try something – or someone – else.

Sports Illustrated

24. New York Jets (1-2) Last week: loss vs. New England, 15–10 Next week: vs. Kansas City At this point, I think the only thing we could fault the Jets for in hindsight is not accounting for an Aaron Rodgers injury. This is not a fair finger for me to point personally, as I was all in on the idea of rehabbing Zach Wilson alongside Aaron Rodgers. While I’m about a week behind everyone else calling for Wilson’s dismissal, it is highly unlikely that the Jets can continue to sell Wilson as a starter on a week-to-week basis.

ESPN

24. New York Jets (1-2) Week 3 ranking: 21 Offensive efficiency: 14.8 (32nd) Biggest issue on offense: QB Zach Wilson Aaron Rodgers’ replacement has led the offense to only three touchdowns in 35 drives over three games, showing no ability to raise the level of those around him. Wilson is poor when facing pressure, but he’s also poor when the offensive line does its job. On plays where the defense fails to record a pass rush win, Wilson’s QBR is a league-low 7.6. Coach Robert Saleh said he’s sticking with Wilson, but the season is slipping away and he might have to turn to quarterback Tim Boyle at some point or risk losing the locker room.

USA Today

22. Jets (19): What better stage than Broadway on a Sunday night to watch embattled Zach Wilson oppose Patrick Mahomes in the biggest quarterback mismatch we can recall.

Last week the media had no idea what to make of the Jets. The power rankings ranged from a high of 13 to a low of 25. With the latest Jets loss to the Patriots the power rankings have settled into a much narrower range in the bottom 1⁄ 3 of the rankings. Only an opening day punt return in overtime against the Buffalo Bills is keeping the Jets from sinking to the bottom.

With the obvious proviso that power rankings are stupid, unless they praise the Jets, in which case they’re awesome, what do you think? Where should the Jets rank in the NFL power rankings?