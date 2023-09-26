Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has doubled down on his belief in quarterback Zach Wilson despite Wilson’s horrific play through the first three weeks of the season. When Joe Namath is saying that the Jets should move on from Wilson - Namath never said that about Sam Darnold despite his massive struggles in New York - that’s how you know things have run their course with the team and quarterback. Sure, players will support him in public, but we saw this rodeo before. Maybe it will change at some point soon. Until then, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Ethan Greenberg - 3 Takeaways | Jets Second-Half Opportunities ‘Couldn’t Come to Fruition’ in Loss to Pats

Brian Costello - Robert Saleh denies Jets frustration is setting in after loss

SNY - Randall Cobb on taking accountability amid Jets struggles: ‘Frustration comes from passion’

Eric Allen - Jets HC Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson Is Our Unquestioned Quarterback

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Robert Saleh gives questionable reason for sticking with Zach Wilson as ‘unquestioned’ starter

Justin Fried - NY Jets HC Robert Saleh's disastrous press conference might have just sealed his fate

Michael Nania - NY Jets: All-22 film shows Zach Wilson missed open deep shots

Fox Sports - Have Zach Wilson and the New York Jets hit rock bottom?

Mike Florio - The Jets have no good options at quarterback

Christian Arnold - Zach Wilson 'one of the biggest problems' with Jets: Chris Long

Bridget Hyland - Jets are ‘all going to lose it’ if Zach Wilson stays QB, ESPN host says

Mandi Shovlin - Stephan A. Smith wants Robert Saleh to 'stop lying' about Zach Wilson

Ryan Glasspiegel - Tiki Barber walks off WFAN after Joe Benigno Jets, Wilson rant

Rich Cimini - Joe Namath blasts Zach Wilson as Jets reaffirm faith in QB

Ryan Glasspiegel - Joe Namath is fed up with Jets and Zach Wilson: 'It's disgusting'

Cayden Steele - Jets icon Joe Namath has a Zach Wilson trade idea

