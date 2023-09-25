Monday Night Football, Week 3. Tonight we have a Monday night doubleheader. In the first game the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Philadelphia Eagles at 7:15 pm EDT. In the second game the Cincinnati Bengals host the Los Angeles Rams at 8:15 pm EDT. The Eagles are 5.5 point road favorites against the Buccaneers, and the Bengals are 3 point home favorites against the Rams according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The 2-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the surprise teams of the NFL in the early going. Expected to be one of the worst teams in the league, the Buccaneers instead have won their first two games, albeit against less than top competition in the winless Vikings and Bears. The competition picks up considerably against the undefeated defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. I’m not yet a believer in the Baker Mayfield led Buccaneers. I’m taking the Eagles to get to 3-0 on the season against the Buccaneers tonight.

The 0-2 Cincinnati Bengals come into this game with their 2023 hopes hanging by a thread. Joe Burrow injured his calf in training camp and has not looked right in the Bengals’ first two games, both losses. Now the Bengals have to face a surprising 1-1 Los Angeles Rams team that dominated the Seattle Seahawks on opening day and gave the San Francisco 49ers all they could handle in a close loss last week. The Rams are currently featuring a top 3 offense and top 6 defense. The Bengals currently feature the worst offense in the NFL and the 27th ranked defense. I think Joe Burrow still isn’t right and the Bengals offense will continue to struggle. I’m taking the Rams to pull off the upset over a reeling Bengals team.

I have submitted my pick using the widget from our partners at Tallysight. You can follow all my picks throughout the season, as I prove for another season how I’m not made to be a gambler. Seriously, I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to bet real money based on my picks. Don’t do it. Don’t even consider it. Make your own picks, and good luck. And if you do bet, consider using our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.