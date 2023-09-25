Cross Matt Ryan off the list of options for the Jets at quarterback

After Zach Wilson’s rough Week 3 performance in a loss to the New England Patriots, speculation is growing that the Jets might look to add a quarterback to their roster. There has been nothing explicitly linking the team to former Falcons and Colts quarterback Matt Ryan. Still with few quality options on the market, Ryan conceivably could be somebody to whom the team reaches out.

Ryan, who is working as an analyst for CBS Sports, put any speculation to rest in an interview.

"I got no interest in doing that right now."



Our very own @m_ryan02 sets the record straight on his interest in being the next QB of the New York Jets pic.twitter.com/wtuOIn7rqY — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) September 25, 2023

At 38 years old, Ryan’s best days are in the rear view mirror. His one season in Indianapolis last year did not end in success.

There are no good options available to the Jets. There are simply degrees of bad options. Ryan might have been one of the least bad options out there, but unsurprisingly he has little interest in restarting his career in New York.