Best NFL player prop bets for Week 3 Monday Night Football games

Tonight we have two Monday Night Football games. At 7:15 pm EDT the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Philadelphia Eagles, and at 8:15 pm EDT the Cincinnati Bengals host the Los Angeles Rams. Let’s take a look at some of my favorite player prop bets for the MNF matchups.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buccaneers vs. Eagles

Mike Evans, Over 57.5 receiving yards (-130)

Mike Evans is averaging more than 110 receiving yards per game this season. The Philadelphia Eagles have given up more passing yards per game than all but two NFL teams this year. The Eagles have already allowed five different receivers to rack up more than 60 receiving yards against them in two games this season. Give me the over for Evans and 57.5 receiving yards.

Kenneth Gainwell, Under 31.5 rushing yards (-115)

The Buccaneers have yet to allow any opposing player to rush for more than 35 yards this season. Gainwell will have to split carries with D’Andre Swift and Jalen Hurts. Give me the under for Gainwell and 31.5 rushing yards.

Bengals vs Rams

Joe Burrow, Under 258.5 passing yards (-130)

Joe Burrow injured his calf in training camp and he hasn’t looked right since. In two games this year Burrow has yet to exceed 230 passing yards. Now he’s facing the Los Angeles Rams defense, which hasn’t allowed more than 206 passing yards to an opposing quarterback this year. Give me the under for Joe Burrow and 258.5 passing yards.

Joe Mixon, Under 64.5 rushing yards (-120)

In his last 21 games Joe Mixon has exceeded 64 rushing yards just 6 times. Make it 6 out of 22 and give me the under for Mixon and 64.5 rushing yards.

*Disclaimer: I am not a professional gambler. I do this for fun, not for profits. I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to place your bets based on my picks. Use your own best judgment, have fun, and whatever you do, do not put a lot of faith in the picks herein.