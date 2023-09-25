Podcast: Jets are in trouble after 15-10 loss to Patriots

The Jets lost in Week 3 to the previously winless New England Patriots. The final score was 15-10.

A 1-2 start doesn’t necessarily mean it is panic time for an NFL team. Each situation is different. I think the way the Jets have gotten to 1-2 is very concerning, however. Even more daunting is the upcoming schedule which has a game next week against the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. The other Super Bowl participant from last year, the Philadelphia Eagles, aren't far off. A tough early season stretch where the focus was survival might derail the Jets’ season before it really gets started.

This is an offense without the ability to do much else right at the moment. It starts with the quarterback but does not end there. We discuss it all on today’s show.

