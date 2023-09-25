Jets open as 9-point underdogs vs Chiefs

The New York Jets lost to the New England Patriots for the 15th straight time on Sunday, 15 - 10, in the third game of their 2023 NFL season on Sunday. For most of the game the Jets offense was beyond incompetent. It was non-existent. The Jets rallied late to make it a one score game, but they fell short on a desperation Hail Mary pass as time expired.

Now the Jets prepare for a home game against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. This looks like a game where the Jets risk getting humiliated on national television.

The Chiefs, after opening the season with two subpar offensive performances, broke out in a big way against the Chicago Bears on Sunday en route to a blowout 41 - 10 win in a game that was not as close as the blowout score indicated. A Chiefs team just getting things together on offense is a frightening prospect for a Jets offense that has yet to score more than 16 points in any game this season. The Jets defense, expected to be dominant this season, has only been so in spurts. It will be a surprise if the Jets are able to hold the Chiefs’ offensive juggernaut under 20 points, which means Zach Wilson and the rest of the Jets offense will need to improve in a hurry if the Jets are to have a shot at the upset.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jets open as 9 point home underdogs against the Chiefs on Sunday. This marks the fourth straight game the Jets have been underdogs to begin the 2023 season, three of which games have been at home. The spread in the upcoming game against the Chiefs might or might not seem too big if Aaron Rodgers were under center. But Aaron Rodgers isn’t under center. Zach Wilson starts at quarterback for the Jets, and a Zach Wilson led Jets offense has been mainly offensive for Wilson’s short NFL career. I just don’t see how Wilson and the Jets offense has any chance of keeping pace with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense without a miracle performance from the Jets defense. This will probably be another long day for Zach Wilson and the Jets.

Can the Jets win this game? Uhhh ... maybe? If everything goes absolutely right for them. No Jets turnovers on offense, a couple of Chiefs turnovers, a few big plays, maybe a big play on special teams. If all that goes right, then maybe the Jets can somehow emerge victorious. Hey, it could happen. But it’s not the way to bet. Unless and until Wilson and the Jets offense show they can perform at a much better than putrid level, the Chiefs are rightly favored by a bunch against the Jets.

The Moneyline odds are New York Jets +320/Kansas City Chiefs -410.

The Over/Under for the game is 43.

What do you think Jets fans? Will the Jets beat the odds in this game?