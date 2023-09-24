Zach Wilson to remain Jets starting quarterback Week 4 against Kansas City Chiefs

After an ugly performance in a Week 3 loss to the New England Patriots, the New York Jets are sticking with Zach Wilson at quarterback. Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed as much in his postgame press conference.

When a team is considering a change, the coach will generally say he is undecided.

In the context that the alternative is Tim Boyle, it is somewhat understandable for the Jets to not make a change. The real question is why Boyle is the only alternative.

Aaron Rodgers suffered his season ending Achilles injury two weeks ago. The Jets have had plenty of time to find a veteran superior to Boyle. By this point, he might be ready to play. The Jets probably could have even replaced Wilson in the New England game to try and spark the offense.

Given the team’s inactivity on the waiver wire and free agent market, it stands to reason Wilson might remain the quarterback for the foreseeable future no matter how he plays against Kansas City.