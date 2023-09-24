Sunday Night Football, Week 3. Tonight the Las Vegas Raiders host the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC showdown.

The 1-1 Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a blowout 38 - 10 loss to the Buffalo Bills after squeaking out a 17 -16 victory over the winless Denver Broncos on opening day. The Raiders have struggled to put together anything on offense, as defending NFL rushing champion Josh Jacobs has not found the same success in 2023. The Raiders have yet to break 300 yards in total offense in a game, leaving it up to the defense to keep games close.

The Pittsburgh Steelers opened their 2023 campaign by getting blown out, 30 - 7, by perhaps the best team in the NFL, the San Franciso 49ers. The Steelers recovered last week with a hard fought 26 - 22 win over the Cleveland Browns. Like the Raiders, the Steelers have struggled on offense, and have yet to put together a 300 yard game.

This game may boil down to which defense can impose their will over an opposing mediocre offense. I’m taking the Steelers defense to do the trick and leave Las Vegas with a victory.

