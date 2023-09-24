Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season takes center stage with three Sunday late afternoon games.

All three games look like they could be mismatches today.

In Seattle the 1-1 Seattle Seahawks host the 0-2 Carolina Panthers. The Panthers will be missing starting quarterback Bryce Young, leaving veteran Andy Dalton under center to face the Seahawks.

In Arizona the 0-2 Arizona Cardinals host the 2-0 Dallas Cowboys in what looks like a massacre on paper. The Cowboys are in the conversation for best team in the NFL, while the Cardinals are in the conversation for the worst team in the NFL. This one could be ugly.

You can say the same about the third late afternoon game. In Kansas City the 1-1 defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the lifeless 0-2 Chicago Bears. Again, on paper this game looks like a colossal mismatch.

Let’s hope some of these games turn out to be more entertaining than they appear to be on paper.

Please leave your comments below on whatever late afternoon games catch your fancy.