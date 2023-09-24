In the New York Jets’ third game of the 2023 NFL season, in a wet and breezy East Rutherford, New Jersey, the Jets were defeated by the New England Patriots, 15 - 10.

The first half action was dominated by the New England Patriots. The Jets managed less than 60 yards of offense while the Patriots racked up more than 200 yards. Only two missed field goals by the Patriots kept the Jets within 7 points at the half.

The third quarter continued the Jets offensive ineptitude, as the Jets never even threatened to score, while the Patriots managed to tack on a field goal to take a 13 - 3 lead into the fourth quarter. Double digit leads going into the fourth quarter are always very difficult to overcome. In the case of this Jets team, which couldn’t move the ball at all through three quarters, the deficit felt like an impossible task.

However, the Jets weren’t done yet. Zach Wilson started throwing and completing passes on first down and the Jets put together an 87 yard drive for a touchdown to pull within three points with less than six minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

The Jets held the Patriots without a score on the next drive and got the ball back with less than three minutes to play at their own 9 yard line. The Jets then went backwards. On third and 15 Zach Wilson was sacked in the end zone for a safety and a 15 - 10 Patriots lead.

The ensuing Jets free kick pinned the Patriots back at their own 16 yard line. The Jets defense forced a three and out. A nice punt return gave the Jets the ball at their own 45 yard line with just under two minutes remaining and the Jets were in business. Three incompletions later and the Jets faced a fourth and ten. Zach Wilson completed a pass well short of the sticks and the Patriots took over on downs, looking to run out the clock. A few plays later the Jets got the ball back inside their own 20 yard line with 15 seconds left. A final Hail Mary pass had a chance to win the game for the Jets, but it fell incomplete and the game was over. The Jets had lost their 15th straight game to the Patriots.

With the loss the Jets go to 1-2 on the season and fall into last place in the AFC East. It doesn’t get any easier going forward. Next week the Jets take on the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs at home.